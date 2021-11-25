Maharashtra School Reopen: All schools from Class 1st to 10th to start from Dec 1

Schools that have been closed for the past few days will be reopened on December 1. A decision has been taken in Thackeray's cabinet to start offline schools from 1st to 10th standard. What is special is that many people are angry about whether schools should be started from 1st to 5th. But in the end, Thackeray's cabinet has given the green light to start schools from class 1st to 10th standard. Even after schools starts, students have to follow all the rules of Covid 19. In particular, the responsibility will be on the teachers.