Maharashtra School Reopen: Schools for Class 1to7 to resume soon? green signal from Child Covid Task Force

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the health department has no problem in starting 1st to 7th standard schools in the state. A final decision in this regard will be taken at a meeting between the Chief Minister and the Cabinet. A decision will be taken in the next 10 days, said Rajesh Tope.

Parents should trust school management

There are currently 700-800 patients in the state. The infection rate is also good. Parents should trust the school management and give consent for sending their children to school. Rajesh Tope has appealed to the parents to send their students to school after the decision of the Chief Minister.