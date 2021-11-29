Maharashtra School reopening: No problem to start school from Dec 1, says Child Task Force

"There is no problem in starting schools in the state from December 1. Parents and teachers should not be scared about the Omicron variant and send their children to school when school starts," said a member of the Child Task Force Dr. Bakul Parekh.

Dr. Bakul Parekh said, "In the meeting held last week, we gave the green light to start the school. Then we also thought what if such a variant came? Now that this variant has come into the world, we are collecting data and doing research on it. But for now, there is nothing wrong with starting a school. ' If you follow the right rules, you can avoid getting infected. My own personal opinion is that starting school now can be rehearsed by looking at the situation. We had thought about this situation before. Which new variant came in this way and if it affects young children, the decision will have to be reconsidered accordingly. At present, there is no need to give any new guidelines, as the list is given in the detailed guidelines, said Parekh.

The South African Association has also stated that the Omicron variant has subtle features. Therefore, parents should not have any kind of confusion in their mind, nothing will happen out of fear. Strict adherence to Corona rules should be followed, send children to school, appealed Parekh.