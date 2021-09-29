Maharashtra's Shiv Bhojan thali to now cost Rs 10

Strict restrictions were imposed in the state against the backdrop of the second wave of corona. During this period, the Maharashtra government had decided to provide free Shivbhojan Thali to the poor laborers and workers. However, now that most of the restrictions have been lifted, it has been decided to halt the free Shivbhojan Thali services.

From October 1, customers will have to pay Rs 10 for the Shiv Bhojan Thali, which is being provided free of cost during the Corona lockdown. When the scheme was launched, the price of a plate was Rs 10. Earlier in the corona lockdown it was made five rupees. But then it was decided to give the plate free till September 30. Now that the Corona ban has been lifted, the rate will be Rs 10 again.

The State Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection has issued a circular in this regard. According to this circular, parcel facility of Shivbhojan Thali will also not be available at Shivbhojan Kendras. Also, from 1st October, the objective of distributing half a plate to Shivbhojan Kendras will no longer be there. As per the government decision, the period of free distribution of Shivbhojan Thali has ended on 14th September. The government said the decision was taken as the number of corona infections in the state is now declining. After the rising covid cases, 2 lakh Shiv bhojan plates were distributed free of cost to the poor and needy under Break the Chain from April 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, according to the information received from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, 1 lakh 90 thousand 230 Shiv bhojan plates have been distributed free of cost at 1,320 Shiv bhojan centers across the state on Tuesday. While, on Monday, 1 lakh 92 thousand 415 Shiv bhojan plates have been given free to the needy.