Malls in Mumbai closed again due to state government's vaccination rules

The Maharashtra government took an important decision to relax the restrictions in the state from August 15. All malls and shops in the state were allowed to continue till 10 pm. But most of the malls in Mumbai are now shutting down once again. This is because of the conditions imposed by the state government to start malls. Although malls in the state are allowed to continue till 10 pm, it has made it mandatory for all employees in malls to complete both doses of anti-corona vaccination within a period of 14 days. So even though the mall has started, the vaccination of the employees in the shops has not been completed yet. So many shops are still closed.

According to an English newspaper, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had assured the owners and managers of the malls to reopen the malls. But it has not been complied with, mall owners say. The owners of the malls say that Chahal has assured that the employees who have taken at least one dose will be allowed to work in the malls. But as per the state government's guidelines, only those employees who have completed the 14-day period by taking both doses of anti-corona vaccine can work in the malls. Most of the mall employees have not been vaccinated yet, so the mall owners have to keep the malls closed.

Even though the state government has allowed the malls to continue till 10 pm, the well-known malls in Mumbai have not been able to start yet. Large malls like Inorbit in Malad, Growwells 101 in Kandivali and R City in Ghatkopar are also closed. The Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel was also closed today. In Thane, Viviana and Koram Mall are open today.