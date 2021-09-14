Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Mumbai's Andheri East area.

According to police, a case has been registered under Section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act against the accused.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Chaitanya said, "The victim girl and the accused lives nearby and the accused was molesting the girl for a few days. When the victim's mother came to know about this, she came to the police station and complained about it. The police immediately arrested him and started investigating the matter."

( With inputs from ANI )

