Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car succumbs to injuries
By ANI | Published: September 8, 2021 11:11 PM2021-09-08T23:11:14+5:302021-09-08T23:20:02+5:30
The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car, died on Wednesday, informed the Mumbai police.
A case against the actor has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The name of the deceased is Rajesh Dhoot.
Rajesh, a resident of D N Nagar in Mumbai was hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car while returning from work on Monday and was in critical condition since then.
Earlier, Police had registered a case against the actor under sections 279 and 338 of IPC. Further investigation is underway. .
With inputs from ANI
