Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car succumbs to injuries

The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car, died on Wednesday, informed the Mumbai police.

A case against the actor has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The name of the deceased is Rajesh Dhoot.

Rajesh, a resident of D N Nagar in Mumbai was hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car while returning from work on Monday and was in critical condition since then.

Earlier, Police had registered a case against the actor under sections 279 and 338 of IPC. Further investigation is underway. .

( With inputs from ANI )

