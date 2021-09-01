Man tries to loot passenger at knife-point, arrested

The incident took place at Kalyan railway station when an attempt was made to rob a passenger standing on a platform waiting for a local train till late at night.

The passenger shouted and the railway police stationed on the platform rushed to the spot and arrested the thief. The accused is identified as Nikhil Vairagar (21) and the Railway Police is investigating how many passengers he had robbed earlier. Due to such frequent incidents, the question of passenger safety has come to the fore. A young man living in Ambivali was waiting for a local train under the bridge at No. 2 platform at Kalyan railway station on August 29 at around 11 pm. Just then, the accused approached him from the bridge and pulled out a sword hidden inside his shirt.

he accused threatened to kill the man if he did gave him money and mobile phone. But luckily for him, another passenger waiting for the train saw the sword and moved forward. He shouted and the on-duty police noticed him. They immediately rushed to the spot and arrested Nikhil. They took him to Kalyan Lohmarg Police Station and arrested him. When he was produced before the Railway Court, the court remanded him in custody for 15 days, senior police inspector VD Shardul said on Wednesday.