Maulana Muzammil Ahmed, who solemnised 1st marriage of Sameer Wankhede says it was a 'Muslim nikah'

The problems of Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai divisional director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, have increased. Claims made by Maulana Muzammil Ahmed, who arranged Wankhede's first marriage, are likely to take a different turn. At the time of marriage, Sameer Wankhede and Shabana were both Muslims. "If Sameer was not a Muslim, I would not performed the wedding rituals," he claimed. Sameer and Shabana got married in 2006. At that time, Sameer had said that he was a Muslim, said Maulana Muzammil Ahmed. Maulana has also said that the Nikahnama shared by Minister Nawab Malik is genuine.'I had performed Sameer Wankhede's Nikaah. Nikahnama is right. At that time, Sameer, Shabana (Sameer's first wife), his father were all Muslims. If Sameer was a Hindu, I would not have performed it. Because such a marriage does not take place according to the Shariah. The nikah was performed in 2006 and the Meher amount was Rs 33,000,” he said, adding that it was a grand marriage ceremony. He also confirmed the photos released by Nawab Malik.

Sameer and Shabana got married in 2006. About 2,000 people were present at that time. There were many high profile individuals in it. When the whole arrangement was done, I reached for the nikah and read the nikahnama in 15 minutes. Sameer's marriage was solemnized in an Islamic manner, Ahmed said. Minister Nawab Malik shared the marriage certificate of Sameer and Shabana on Twitter this morning. Dawood Wankhede and Shabana Qureshi were married on Thursday, December 7, 2006 at 8 pm. The marriage took place in the Lokhandwala complex in the Andheri west of Mumbai, 'Malik tweeted.