'Metro network to expand in Western Maharashtra, Metro travel at ST ticket rates'

A new plan of 50 km from Wagholi to Shirur has been prepared. The road will have an 8-lane on the ground floor and a 6-lane flyover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while speaking in Pune. Gadkari was speaking on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the flyover. Nitin Gadkari also informed that there are plans to extend the sea bridge to Vasai-Virar. Gadkari also expressed his intention to connect Delhi with Nariman Point.

From Pune to Kolhapur, Solapur, Baramati, Nagar, Lonavla, a broad gauge metro of eight coaches will run. This metro will have aircraft-like facilities. The ticket will be the same as the ST bus. This metro will run at a speed of 140 km per hour, informed Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari is confident that this will save people's money and also benefit the environment.