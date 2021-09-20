MNS workers vandalise Kasheli toll plaza in Bhiwandi

The Bhiwandi-Thane road is in a very bad condition at present and there are huge potholes on this road. Regarding the road repairs, MNS had made several agitations and requested the Public Works Department along with the toll company Kalyan Sangam Infra, which collects tolls at Kasheli toll plaza, to repair the roads.

At the same time, MNS party had warned that if the road wasn't repaired during Ganeshotsav, the toll gate will be demolised by the party. On Monday morning, MNS district secretary Sanjay Patil and MNS Vahatuk Sena taluka president Santosh Mhatre blew up the toll plaza at Kasheli and publicly protested against the management of the public works department along with the toll company.

Due to bad condition of Thane-Bhiwandi road, there is a big traffic jam on this highway which is causing trouble to the drivers and passengers along with the common citizens. However, despite the poor condition of the road, a large amount of toll is collected at the toll plaza at Kasheli on this highway. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had staged several agitations over the poor condition of the road as the road was in a bad condition and toll collection was in full swing.

However, the agitation did not have any effect on the toll collection company Kalyan Sangam Infra and the PWD officials. Due to the negligence of the toll company and the public works department, the road is in a dilapidated condition and pregnant women and the elderly are facing major difficulties while traveling on the gravel road.

A few days back, MNS state vice-president DK Mhatre led a head shaving agitation at Kasheli toll plaza. At this time, before Ganeshotsav, MNS had given a warning to fill the potholes on the road and make the road in good condition. However, as the Public Works Department and the toll company did not take any notice of the MNS's head shaving agitation, the condition of the potholes on this road remained the same. Finally, after the ten-day Ganeshotsav, MNS district secretary Sanjay Patil and MNS Vahatuk Sena taluka president Santosh Mhatre broke the Kasheli toll gate on Monday morning. Police on duty at the time arrested the MNS activists.