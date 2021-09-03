MPSC Exam: Railways allow candidates to travel by local train on Sept 4

Due to the Corona pandemic, local trains have not yet been resumed for general public in Mumbai. Only people in essential services and those who have completed two doses of vaccine can travel in local train. For that, a special pass must be issued. However, in the backdrop of the MPSC competitive examinations to be held on September 4 in the state, Central Railway has taken an important decision for the candidates. Students will be issued a one-day pass.

Central Railway has informed about this by tweeting. In view of MPSC examination to be held across various centres in Mumbai Metropolitan region on September 4, Railways will issue tickets to candidates carrying valid hall ticket issued by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission to travel by local trains on September 4.

However, it is mandatory for the examinee to have a hall ticket. Railways have also clarified that local tickets will be available only after showing the hall ticket.



