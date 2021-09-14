Mumbai: 18 year-old girl dies after accidently brushing her teeth with rat poison instead of toothpaste

A shocking incident has taken place in Dharavi, Mumbai, where a girl died after accidentally brushing her teeth with rat poison. The deceased was identified as Afsana Khan, 18. According to police, Afsana, who went to brush her teeth after waking up in the morning, was not fully awake so she accidentally brushed her teeth with rat poison instead of toothpaste. But she immediately noticed that the toothpaste had no taste, and she washed her mouth with water. But by then she was dizzy and had collapsed.

The family rushed Afsana to JJ hospital. But during the treatment, the doctor said that the poison had spread in her body. She died Sunday evening. Afsana's family consists of her mother, a sister who is two years older and two younger brothers.

Afsana comes from a poor family and her mother runs the house by selling fruits. Afsana loved education and dreamt of pursuing higher education. Police have registered an accidental death in the case and are also investigating. It has also appealed that pesticides and life-threatening items should not be placed in places that are easily accessible to children.