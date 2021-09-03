Mumbai: 65-year old duped of Rs 5 lakh, falls prey to fake MTNL executive

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman from Mumbai was duped of Rs 5 lakh by a cyber criminal who posed as an executive from MTNL which is also her mobile network service provider. The fraudster tricked the woman and made her reveal all her bank account details so that he could update her Know Your Customer (KYC) form.

The woman came to know about the fraud two days later after she had gone to bank to update her passbook. She later approached the DB marg police on September 1 and lodged a complaint.

The incident took place on August 29 when she received a SMS on her mobile phone purportedly sent by MTNL that asked her to update her KYC. The SMS also mentioned that her number will be blocked if she fails to update the KYC. Later she called on the number that was mentioned in the SMS.

The fraudster first asked her to send Aadhar card photo. The woman didn't share her Aadhar card photo after which he asked her to share her credit card details.

The woman shared her card details and also shared One Time Password (OTP) twice. After spreaking to fraudster she thought her KYC was done but two days later when she went to her bank to update her passbook, she was shocked to learn that Rs 5 lakh were debited from her account.