Mumbai: Adani group removes 'airport' signboard from 'Adani Airport'

The Adani group, which had to face the wrath of Shiv Sainiks for a signboard with ''Adani Airport'' written on it which was placed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, has taken a step back. After changing the nameplate at the main entrance on Tuesday, the signboard 'Adani Airport' has been removed from the airport area and replaced with 'Adani'.In a statement to the head of Mumbai Airport, they suggested not to say 'Adani Airport' but to write 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Operated by Adani'.

Since then, the Adani group has erased the 'airport' next to its name and has only kept 'Adani'. The signboard at the main entrance was repaired on Tuesday afternoon. The directional signs, dividers and other signboards in the airport area were also repaired.

Changes in uniforms too?

The Adani Airport logo was also printed on the uniforms of the employees working for the Adani Group. It was written in small letters as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Sources said that the process of changing the uniforms of the employees has been started due to objections. Those who come in direct contact with passengers will initially be given new uniforms. It is learned that uniforms will be distributed to the remaining employees in the next phase.