Mumbai Air Quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 353

While pollution in Delhi has crossed the danger level, the air in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has deteriorated. The air level in Colaba and Mazgaon in south Mumbai crossed the danger level on Tuesday. This is reported by Safar, an air quality checking and recording system. The air quality index in Colaba area is 353 and in the whole of Mumbai it is 280.

The announcement of lockdown during the Covid period showed an improvement in air quality in Mumbai. However, after the restrictions were relaxed, traffic jams and other transactions have also started in Mumbai. As a result, the air in South Mumbai has deteriorated. Experts believe that firecrackers burnt during Diwali time has increased the pollution level. This increasing pollution is likely to affect the health of Mumbaikars. Mumbai's air quality index was recorded at 245 on Monday. On Tuesday, the index rose further to 269. As this air is dangerous, Mumbaikars need to be alert in time.

Over the last two days, the air condition in Colaba, Mazgaon, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Malad and Andheri areas has deteriorated. It is also said that the increase in pollution is mainly due to the direction of winds from land to sea in winter. The air quality index in Colaba on Monday was 345. On Tuesday, it increased to 353.