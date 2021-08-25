Mumbai: Court sentences Arabic teacher to 1 year in jail for showing obscene pics to minor & masturbating

A shocking case has come to light under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of the Mumbai Special Court. A 30-year-old teacher has been sentenced to 1 year in prison for allegedly masturbating by showing obscene photos to a minor. On August 30, 2016, the teacher showed the student pornographic content. The student was 5 years old at the time. The girl's uncle had dropped her off at the teacher's house at 5.30 pm to learn Arabic.

In the evening, the father took the girl home. When he went home, her mother asked her, "What she had learnt?" The mother was shocked to hear what the girl had to say. The girl told her mother that the teacher showed her pornographic photos and did something and then wiped his private parts clean.

The mother informed the father and next day a case was registered at Chembur police station. After this, the police took immediate action and confiscated the teacher's phone. After filing the chargesheet, the teacher claimed that he was innocent. He also alleged that the girl's parents were trying to defraud him by not paying her fees.

Special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma told the court that the video and photos shown to the girl were obscene. "The accused has not made out any case to show why he was implicated. The family of the victim will never lodge a false report just to avoid fees."

After that, there is no evidence that the girl's parents did not pay the fee.The accused did not even pressure the girl's parents to pay the fee. She added, "I find it highly improbable that for the reason of fees, the mother will put at stake the future of her daughter."

Such incidents affect girls' education, said Judge Bharti Kale. The judge then sentenced the teacher to one year in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000. Eight thousand rupees out of ten thousand rupees was ordered to be paid to the victim girl as compensation.