Mumbai Cruise Rave Party: ‘Bhanushali, Gosavi only witnesses’; allegations against us are baseless, says NCB

The allegations by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have raised questions about the NCB's action against the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Party, which has been under discussion for the past three days. NCB Deputy Director General Dnyaneshwar Singh claimed that all the action taken was legal. However, he refrained from answering the questions raised. He clarified that BJP office bearers Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi were witnesses like others.



The NCB held a press conference in the evening following allegations made by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. Divisional Director Sameer Wankhede was present at the press conference. At this point, Dnyaneshwar Singh said, ‘Action has been taken following the Corona rules. Drugs were found near Aryan Khan at the time of the raid. Therefore, all the allegations against us are baseless. The information in this case was received from Manish Bhanushali. He was accompanied by Kiran Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail, Aubrey Gomez, Adil Usmani, V. Vaigankar, Aparna Rane, Prakash Bahadur, Shoaib Faiz and Muzammil Ibrahim are independent witnesses. They have nothing to do with the NCB. '

It is clear from the available CCTV footage and video that Bhanushali was holding Aryan Khan Arrested and Arbaaz Merchant like an officer during the cruise operation. Asked if the informant as well as the witness had such rights, the NCB officials ended the press conference without giving any answer.

Manish Bhanushali, who was found in the midst of suspicion in the case, has denied the allegations against him. ‘I don’t have any party posts anymore. I had informed the NCB officials about the drug party on the cruise. I have nothing to do with it ', said Bhanushali.