Daughter & son of senior NCP minister also present drugs cruise party, claims Mohit Kamboj

The Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case, which has been under discussion across the country for the past several days, is now likely to take a different turn. Minister Nawab Malik has repeatedly leveled allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the NCB investigating officer in the case. The NCB is being used to spread terror in Bollywood and Wankhede was accused of corruption. After that, now BJP leader Mohit Bhartiya has made a big claim about this action.

Mohit Bharatiya tweeted that the daughter of a NCP minister and the son of a senior NCP minister were present at the Cruise Rave Party with his friends. So why did they run away before the ship boarding? This question has been raised by Mohit Bhartiya (BJP Mohit Bhartiya). So many doubts are being cast on how many more people were involved in the Aryan Khan case.

Mohit took to Twitter and wrote,"My Question To Nawab Malik: Which NCP Minister Daughter was There in Cruise Party ? Which NCP Senior Minister Son Was There On Cruise Party With His Gang ? Why They Ran Away From There and Not Boarded the Ship !"

A few days back, Nawab Malik had tweeted an anonymous letter from an NCB official alleging special 26 cases against Sameer Wankhede. Citing the letter, Malik wrote a letter to the NCB seeking an inquiry. However, the envelope from which the letter came had a postal stamp mentioning Sagwat, Begusarai, Bihar. Mohit also alleged that the letter was fake. Mohit said Malik had claimed that the letter was sent to him by an officer working in the NCB in Mumbai. But if you look at the envelope of this anonymous letter, it has Bihar stamp on it. Mohit Bharatiya alleged that Malik himself had forged the letter with the stamp.