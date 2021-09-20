Mumbai: Five children drown in Versova during Ganesh visarjan, 2 found, 3 missing

On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, a big accident has taken place at Versova village in Mumbai. Five children drowned in the sea while immersing Ganpati here. The locals managed to save two of the children. But three children are still missing. The accident took place around 9 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rescued children have been admitted to Cooper Hospital. A search operation is also being carried out at the accident site and in the surrounding sea to find the missing children. For this, the help of various systems is being taken.