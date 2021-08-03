Mumbai local train services: General public express outrage against state govt

Maharashtra government had imposed strict restrictions after the increase in the number of corona cases. Although the number of patients in the state is currently under control, the state government is still taking cautious steps to curb the threat of a possible third wave. For the general commuters, the local train travel is not allowed due to which they have problems reaching their work place.

General public is upset and asking how many more days they have to endure. Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Suburban Railway Passengers Solidarity Organization (Federation), said that local commuters should be allowed to travel by loacal trains as soon as possible. The demand that fully vaccinated people should be allowed to travel by local train as a priority has not yet been met. Due to the local train travel it has affected many houses.

Passengers have been suffering due to the closure of local train services for the last three months. The general public is struggling to cope with the worries of employment, children's education, health care, daily household expenses and increased travel expenses.

With petrol reaching hundreds, it has become inconvenient to use private vehicles. There is a demand for opening up local train travel.

The local train travel services are allowed for essential services since more than three months. As a result, ordinary passengers are suffering and their expenses have increased due to private vehicles. How many more days to endure. Local should be started immediately for citizens who have taken two doses, said a daily passenger Suresh Jadhav

The local train travel services were closed against the backdrop of a growing covid cases, but now the number of patients has come down, so the government should start local services immediately. - Ratnakar Sawant, Traveler

Due to the closure of local train services, ordinary citizens have to face many difficulties. Their lives depend on local travel. Their jobs and businesses are being affected, they will be relieved if the local is started. - Sumit Ghate, Traveler