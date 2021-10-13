Mumbai: Man celebrates his birthday by cutting 550 cakes

Everyone wants their birthday to be celebrated with great joy. People do a lot to make this day memorable. But a man from Mumbai did something on his birthday that will surprise you. A birthday boy from Mumbai celebrated his birthday by cutting 550 cakes.

According to the information received, this unique birthday took place in the Kandivali West station area of Mumbai. The name of this birthday boy is Surya Raturi. Last Tuesday was Surya's birthday. On his birthday, he ordered 550 cakes. On his birthday all these cakes were laid on the table and Surya cut these cakes.



The viral video features 550 colorful cakes decorated on 3 large tables. After that, Surya is cutting the cake one by one with a knife with both hands. Most of the people who attended the birthday party at this time did not wear masks. The video shows violation of covid rules. Meanwhile, after the video went viral, locals have demanded action from the Mumbai Police and BMC.