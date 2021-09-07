Mumbai: Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car dies

Trash picker Rajesh Doot (38) died on Tuesday after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car. He was being treated at Cooper Hospital in Andheri. Bedi had got the victim admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital and was in critical condition.

According to police, Bedi will be arrested. Rajesh Dhoot a resident of D N Nagar in Mumbai was hit by car when he was crossing the road last evening.

It was Rajat Bedi himself who admitted the injured person to the hospital and said that he would pay all the expenses for his treatment. The actor has confessed his crime and is ready to compensate for the cost of the victim's treatment.

But the actor did not return back to the hospital since then, police informed. Police have registered a case against Rajat Bedi under sections 279 and 338 of IPC and called the accused today for investigation.

The accident took place near a temple in West Andheri, Mumbai.

