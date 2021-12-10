Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar receives death threat

After a dispute between BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the mayor has now received a threatening letter. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has been threatened with death in a letter. The letter also insulted the mayor using obscene language. The mayor will lodge a complaint with the police and it is learned that the police officer of Byculla police station has reached the mayor's bungalow.

The letter also threatened to shoot the mayor's family. Last year, the mayor received a phone call threatening to kill her. Kishori Pednekar has been threatened for the second time since she became the mayor. After receiving a threatening letter on the background of an argument between Ashish Shelar and Kishori Pednekar, there has been an uproar. The letter uses obscene language.

According to the information given by Mayor Kishori Pednekar, this letter is in very obscene language, it mentions every part of a woman. The letter used language to kill her family and children. Kishori Pednekar has stated that this letter has been posted from Panvel. I will lodge a complaint with the police. If he is trying to suppress our voice, I am a Shiv Sena activist and if he is trying to intimidate me, he should be noticed, the mayor said. The argument regarding Ashish Shelar is different, said Kishori Pednekar.