Mumbai Mayor pays surprise visit at airport amid threat of Omicron Covid Variant

As per the instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Minister for Environment, Tourism and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Deputy Mayor Adv. Suhas Wadkar gave some instructions while inspecting the manner in which passengers arriving from abroad were being checked at Andheri (East) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1 am today. After the first corona patient was found in Mumbai in March 2019, the mayor and deputy mayor visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A new strain of the coronavirus has been found in some African countries, prompting the World Health Organization to warn everyone. In view of this, the administration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai should take all necessary precautions at its level and also strictly check the passports of international travelers arriving in Mumbai directly or by air from African countries where the new Covid virus has been detected, mayor instructed the airport administration.