Mumbai Metro's Line 7 & 2 A to operational within 3-5 months

Shiv Sena is likely to give a big gift to Mumbaikars in view of the upcoming municipal elections. Work on two routes of Mumbai Metro is in the final stage. Work on Metro 7 and Metro 2A is expected to be completed in the next 3-4 months. From December to February, Mumbaikars will be able to enjoy Metro travel on this route. MMRDA Commissioner S. Srinivas has informed about this. Therefore, Mumbaikars will be able to travel easily.

Work on Mumbai Metro 7 i.e. Red Line and Metro 2A Yellow Line is in full swing. Testing on both routes is in its final stages. Work is being completed at various stations in Mumbai. MMRDA Commissioner S.Srinivas, said that the Mumbai Metro facility on both these routes will be open to the public in the next 3-5 months from October to January-February.

Metro 7 is a 16 km long metro line from Andheri East to Dahisar East. There are a total of 13 metro stations on this route. This route is built on the Western Expressway. Passengers are likely to be relieved of traffic congestion in the Western Expressway once this metro starts. At the same time, people living around the area will also enjoy a fast journey. This metro line will enable passengers to travel from Andheri to Dahisar faster.

Metro 2A DN Nagar to Dahisar is a total length of 18.5 kilometers. There are a total of 17 metro stations on this metro line. At present, the metro project is on Link Road, which is far from the Mumbai local route. With the completion of this metro line, it will be possible for millions of passengers living around 17 metro stations to travel faster. Also, people are likely to get rid of the Mumbai local train crowd. The ground breaking ceremony of both these metro projects was held in October 2015. While the actual work was started in 2016. Now the project is in the final stages so the metro will run on this route soon.