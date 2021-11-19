Mumbai: Nair Hospital’s paediatric vaccine trial gets 10 volunteers

There was no response to the vaccine test at the Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central after permission was given to vaccinate children. However, after raising awareness at all levels, there is a reassuring picture of the response to the vaccination test for children at Nair Hospital. Vaccination testing of beneficiaries in the age group of 2 to 11 years is currently underway at Nair Hospital with the participation of 10 volunteers.

Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, superintendent of Nair Hospital, said that at present, there is a response from parents to inquire about vaccine testing in the hospital. The Covovax vaccine is being tested at the hospital. Earlier, Zydus Cadila's Zykov D vaccine was tested at Nair Hospital. After the completion of this test, a vaccination trial is now being conducted for the age group of 2 to 11 years. Meanwhile, 230 children are required for this age group at ten centers across the country. In addition, the doctor will have to follow up for six months after taking the vaccine or placebo. As this trial is only meant for children who don’t have Covid antibodies, hospital will have to turn away children who test positive for antibodies. All health tests will be done before the test. Only if the boy or girl qualifies for the test he/she will be included in the test.