Mumbai: NCB arrests two drug peddlers in separate raids, seizes MD drugs
By ANI | Published: July 29, 2021 01:55 PM2021-07-29T13:55:25+5:302021-07-29T14:05:28+5:30
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai arrested two drug peddlers from two different raids in Mumbai and seized MD drugs from their procession on Wednesday night.
According to NCB, a woman drug peddler was arrested from a 4-star hotel in Andheri's Morel area along with MD drugs worth Rs 20 lakh.
In another raid, a drug peddler was arrested from the Jogeshwari area and cash and MD drugs were recovered from his possession.
Further investigation is underway.
