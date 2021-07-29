Mumbai: NCB arrests two drug peddlers in separate raids, seizes MD drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai arrested two drug peddlers from two different raids in Mumbai and seized MD drugs from their procession on Wednesday night.

According to NCB, a woman drug peddler was arrested from a 4-star hotel in Andheri's Morel area along with MD drugs worth Rs 20 lakh.

In another raid, a drug peddler was arrested from the Jogeshwari area and cash and MD drugs were recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

