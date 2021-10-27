Mumbai Police appoints officer to probe allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, divisional director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who is investigating the Cruise Ship Drugs Party Case, his problems are likely to increase. The NCB will conduct an internal inquiry into Wankhede's account. For this, NCB team has arrived in Mumbai. However, Wankhede is likely to be questioned by the Mumbai Police before then. Wankhede will be questioned by an assistant police officer. 'Panch-Witness' Prabhakar Sail had claimed that another 'Panch-Witness' Kiran Gosavi was the conduit for an alleged Rs 18-crore extortion bid from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. He had also said that a part of this amount, Rs 8-crore was allegedly to be given to the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, currently in the eye of a huge storm with a series of charges hurled against him. Mumbai Police will investigate these allegations.

Sameer Wankhede has been facing constant allegations for the last few days. Minister Nawab Malik is holding daily press conferences and making serious allegations about the actions taken by Wankhede and the documents he used to get the job. Mumbai Police has appointed an ACP level police officer to investigate the matter. All the complaints lodged against Wankhede will be investigated by him. So far, complaints have been lodged against Wankhede in four police stations in Mumbai.

Judge Prabhakar Sail, who was present during the cruise raid, has leveled serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede and others. Police have launched a preliminary investigation. Prabhakar Sail's statement was recorded in the camera on Tuesday night. A DCP level officer recorded Prabhakar's reply. The investigation then began. Mumbai police are currently investigating the electronic evidence.

Prabhakar Sail has mentioned the names and places of some persons in his reply. It will be investigated by capturing CCTV footage of those places. Apart from this, the location of Prabhakar's phone will be checked. Prabhakar has mentioned money transactions. CCTV footage of the place where the transaction was discussed will also be examined. This will be followed by a preliminary report. It will then be decided whether to file an FIR in the case or not.