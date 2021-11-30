Mumbai: Reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 postponed till Dec 15, amid threat of Omicron
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 02:21 PM2021-11-30T14:21:59+5:302021-11-30T14:30:18+5:30
Amid the worry of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7, in Mumbai, has been postponed till December 15, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Earlier, the schools for classes 1 to 7 was scheduled to reopen from December 1.
School for classes 8 to 12 had reopened earlier on October 4.
The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
