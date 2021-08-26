Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane on Thursday has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Narayan Rane has gone to the hospital for routine checkup. At present, Narayan Rane's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is underway. Jan Ashirwad will be at Sindhudurg tomorrow.

Earlier, Narayan Rane reached the hospital for routine checkup. Narayan Rane's statement about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra caused a storm after which he was arrested. He was also granted bail the same day.

Narayan Rane's blood pressure had gone up even when the police came to arrest him. Apart from this, Rane also suffers from diabetes. At that time, the doctor had advised him to get himself admitted to the hospital.

Jan Ashirwad Yatra tomorrow

Rane's Jana Aashirwad Yatra will go to Sindhudurg district tomorrow. Sindhudurg is considered to be the stronghold of Rane. The city of Kankavli is ready to welcome Rane. After the Rane-Sena controversy, BJP workers have started preparations for the show of strength.