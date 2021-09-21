MVA govt likely to expose scams of 'previous' ministers of Fadnavis government

While BJP leaders have leveled allegations against every minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, it is likely that the alleged scams in the Devendra Fadnavis government will now be exposed as part of a strategy to give a firm answer.

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, who is currently on Kirit Somaiya's radar, made the remarks while talking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday. When Chandrakant Patil was the construction minister, there was a big scam of hybrid NUT. There were other scams as well. Now we also have to get their scams out. I have told this to the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Will not sit still. Such allegations will continue against all of us. In such a case, we will have to take out the previous cases in a democratic way, these statements were made by Hassan Mushrif.

When Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, the Mahavikas Aghadi government had ordered the Bribery Prevention Department in July 2021 to investigate the alleged scams in the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana, his dream project. Sudhir Mungantiwar was the Forest Minister during the Fadnavis government and had undertaken an ambitious plan to plant 33 crore trees. However, a committee of legislators is currently investigating allegations of corruption. Minister of State Datta Bharne is the head of the committee. The Mahavikas Aghadi can speed up the ongoing inquiries and take action on some of the old cases.