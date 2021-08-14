Narayan Rane meets Railway Minister, makes 3 major demands for Konkan

Four newly elected leaders from Maharashtra will be holding Jana Aashirwad Yatras in various parts of the state from August 16. It is being said that the dual strategy of the yatra will be to criticize the state government while conveying the good decisions of the central government to the people. It is learned that Union Minister for Small Industries Narayan Rane has started working on this and met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and made 3 important demands for the people of Konkan.

Union Ministers Narayan Rane, Dr Bharti Pawar, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil will address the people. For this, from August 16, these ministers will organize Jan Ashirwad Yatras in different parts of the state, informed the BJP. Shortly afterwards, Narayan Rane met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Narayan Rane made three proposals to Ashwini Vaishnav that could be beneficial to the people of Konkan. In this, extra trains should be released in Konkan for Ganeshotsav. Narayan Rane also made three demands to the Railway Minister to provide land for planting coconut trees along the track on the Konkan railway line and to get permission for two-lane road in Kudal taluka.