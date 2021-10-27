Nawab Malik targets Wankhede over his son-in-law who was arrested in drug case

Minister Nawab Malik had raised the issue of Sameer Wankhede being a Muslim and said that Sameer Wankhede's father's name was Dawood. Sameer Wankhede and his father have denied Malik's allegations. While Wankhede's wife, Kranti Redkar also targeted Malik. Malik has yet again targeted Sameer Wankhede.

I have been a Dalit since birth, my grandparents were Hindus, I too was born into a Hindu family. Then, how come my son Sameer can be a Muslim said, Dnyandev Wankhede. Nawab Malik has been targeting Sameer Wankhede ever since his son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drug case on January 13 this year. Therefore, we will file a defamation suit against him, ”Wankhede said.

Responding to that, Malik has said that my son-in-law is innocent. I mean, when we were investigating all these cases for 6 months, we saw fake cases of Wankhede. Now, someone must become whistle blower, someone must speak out against injustice, I have never said that my son-in-law was trapped by them. But, after the court order, it became clear that he was innocent. My son-in-law is being trapped, said Minister Nawab Malik, targeting Sameer Wankhede.

While studying in this regard, we gathered evidence that Wankhede took a job on the basis of a bogus certificate. From that, I said in a speech that this man would go to jail. "I never talk about anyone's religion, but this person took away the share of a backward person, this is my fight," Malik told BBC Marathi.

Sameer Wankhede's family is very upset over the allegation made by Malik. Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede, said that according to the caste certificate, it cannot be denied that Sameer Wankhede is a Hindu. Nawab Malik should go to court. Minister Nawab Malik has gone to a very low level. He will have to resign. My father-in-law has shown the certificate of being a Hindu Mahar to everyone. The allegations made by Nawab Malik should be proved in court.