Nawab Malik's new revelation, posts WhatsApp chat between Gosavi and Kashif Khan

Minority Minister Nawab Malik has launched a series of allegations against NCB official Sameer Wankhede in the Cruise Drugs Party case. Malik consistently objected to the action of Sameer Wankhede and presented evidence. From press conferences, Malik has consistently targeted Sameer Wankhede and the BJP.

In a tweet, Malik said,"Here is a whatsapp chat between K P Gosavi and an informer which mentions Kashiff Khan. Why is Kashiff Khan not being questioned? What is the relationship between Kashiff Khan and Sameer Dawood Wankhede?"

After the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case, Nawab Malik repeatedly questioned the actions of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede also alleged that he got the job on the basis of bogus certificate. Malik has also made several statements on the relationship between Sameer Wankhede and the BJP. Politics in Maharashtra is heating up after the Mumbai Cruise Party case.