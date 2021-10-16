NCB vs Nawab Malik: Who is Fletcher Patel ?; Malik's serious allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) arrested eight people in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has also been arrested. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail. But Nawab Malik, the NCP's chief spokesperson and minister, has questioned the NCB over the move. For the last several days, Nawab Malik has been seen fighting against NCB. Nawab Malik has now given a hint through a tweet. Who is Fletcher Patel? What has he got to do with the NCB and one of its officers?

Malik has added a photo of Fletcher Patel in a tweet saying that he will reveal the details here soon. A woman is also seen in this photo. Everyone is curious about who this person is. Fletcher Patel is said to be an acquaintance of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

Fletcher Patel was named as a witness in three cases. How a Family Friend Can Be an Independent Witness A photo of Fletcher with a woman close to Wankhede on Facebook has a caption with "Lady Don" written on it. It became clear that Wankhede was putting pressure on Bollywood by making false cases. Why did the NCB hold a press conference and make Fletcher Patel, Lady Don and the same person a family friend an independent witness in three cases? Malik has challenged to reveal this.

A total of 11 people were arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case. Nawab Malik had then raised the question as to on whose instructions the three of them were released. Malik had said that the NCB had arrested 11 people in a raid on a drug party on a cruise. All of them were taken to the NCB office. However, in just three hours, former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bharti's brother-in-law Vrishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gabha and Aamir Furniturewala were released. On whose instructions did the NCB release these three? We demand that the NCB disclose the truth in this regard. We also think that there may have been some discussion between Sameer Wankhede and the BJP leader, Malik had claimed.