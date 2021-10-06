NCP leader Eknath Khadse admitted in Bombay hospital

NCP leader Eknath Khadse has been admitted to hospital. Eknath Khadse will undergo critical surgery. He has been admitted to a Bombay hospital for the same, his lawyer said. Former minister Eknath Khadse is absent in the Mumbai Sessions Court in the Pune land scam case. Khadse's lawyers told the court that he was ill. Khadse is undergoing a critical operation, for which he has been admitted to Bombay hospital, said Eknath Khadse's lawyers.

On the other hand, Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse has applied for pre-arrest bail in the same case. A chargesheet has been filed by the ED in this regard. It names Khadse and his wife Mandakini as accused. This is the case of 2016 when Eknath Khadse was the Revenue Minister at that time. Importantly, Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary is currently in custody.