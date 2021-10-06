NCP leader Nawab Malik makes shocking revelation regarding Aryan Khan drugs case

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expressed doubts about the action taken against the Cruise Ship Drugs Party and questioned the entire action of the NCB. What was the BJP office bearer doing during the NCB action? What exactly is the relationship between BJP and NCB? This question was raised by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. Malik claimed that the person who took Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested along with Aryan Khan, to the NCB office was a BJP office bearer. He also showed photos of the man with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The NCB arrested Aryan Khan after raiding the cruise. This time a man took a photo with him. A selfie of that person and Aryan Khan also went viral. However, he was not NCB officer, the NCB later said. So who was this person? What was he doing with Aryan Khan? The NCB should answer this, Malik said.

Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested on the cruise. He was grabbed by someone and taken to the NCB office. This person also does not belong to the NCB. He is BJP vice president Manish Bhanushali. He has photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nadda, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, claimed Malik. He also showed a photo of Bhanushali at the press conference.

Manish Bhanushali had gone to Delhi on September 21. There, he met BJP leaders, Malik said. Bhanushali was in Gujarat from September 22 to September 28. There he held some meetings in the ministry. September 22 is a very important date. Because on the same day, 3,000 kg of narcotics was found at Mundra port in Gujarat, which was in the possession of Adani group, 'said Malik. Bhanushali arrived in Mumbai on September 28. Then on October 1, he went to Gujarat again. From there, he returned to Mumbai and was present during the NCB operation on the cruise, Malik said.