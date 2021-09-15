Neetu Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for her 'lifeline'

Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older on Wednesday.

To make Riddima's day special, her doting mother Neetu took to Instagram and penned a loved-up birthday post for her firstborn.

"Happy birthday my lifeline @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," she wrote.

Alongside the wish, Neetu posted a picture from Riddhima's birthday celebrations in Rajasthan. In the image, Neetu, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni can be seen seated inside a restaurant.

Replying to Neetu's post, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. She recently appeared with Neetu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

( With inputs from ANI )

