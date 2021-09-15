Neetu Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for her 'lifeline'
By ANI | Published: September 15, 2021 08:33 AM2021-09-15T08:33:07+5:302021-09-15T08:40:07+5:30
Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older on Wednesday.
Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older on Wednesday.
To make Riddima's day special, her doting mother Neetu took to Instagram and penned a loved-up birthday post for her firstborn.
"Happy birthday my lifeline @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," she wrote.
Alongside the wish, Neetu posted a picture from Riddhima's birthday celebrations in Rajasthan. In the image, Neetu, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni can be seen seated inside a restaurant.
Replying to Neetu's post, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.
For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. She recently appeared with Neetu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app