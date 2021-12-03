Neha Dhupia shares heartwarming pictures with her son

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son has turned 2-months-old on Friday.

Marking the occasion, Neha took to Instagram and shared a string of images of her with her baby boy. In the pictures, Neha can be seen cradling the little one.

"Two months of relentlessly loving you our baby boy ... uff! My heart is full," she captioned the post.

The mother-son duo's pictures have left netizens in awe.

"God bless," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented.

"So cute," a social media user wrote.

Neha married Angad at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. And earlier this year, the two became doting parents to their second child. The two have not revealed the name of the newborn yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

