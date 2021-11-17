New born baby dumped in drain rescued by Mumbai Police after cats alert residents

A unique case of rescuing a newborn baby has come to light in Mumbai. A newborn baby was thrown in a drain in Pantnagar area of ​​Mumbai. The cats in the area saw the baby on the streets starting creating ruckus and alerted the residents living nearby.

After this, the citizens of the area informed the police. Mumbai Police, realizing the seriousness of the incident, rushed to the spot, took the newborn out of the drain and took him to the hospital to save his life.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter and wrote,"Pantnagar P.stn received a call from a good samaritan that a baby, wrapped in cloth, was dumped in a drain. He was alerted when the neighbourhood cats created a ruckus. the baby was rushed to Rajawadi by the Nirbhaya Squad of Pantnagar P.Stn & is now safe & recovering."

The life of this innocent child has been saved as the Nirbhaya Squad of Mumbai Police showed vigilance and took immediate action. The baby has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. He is undergoing treatment there. However, now the newborn is out of danger and in nature. Police also shared a photo of the newborn in the tweet.

However, the identity of the boy's parents or those who left him in the drain has not been ascertained yet. Police are investigating. However, this diligence of Mumbai Police is now being appreciated from all levels.