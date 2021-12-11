OMICRON! Free institutional quarantine arrangements from BMC for foreign travelers; Five star hotel rates announced

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made quarantine arrangements for international passengers arriving in Mumbai on the background of Omicron infection. Free arrangements have been made at Byculla and for those who want to opt for stay at a hotel from list of 2,3 & 5 star hotel, the Municipal Corporation has also announced tariffs. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has given this information by tweeting.

The Municipal Corporation has taken measures to prevent the spread of Omicron infection in Mumbai. Care is also being taken not to spread the infection through foreign travelers. Travelers from three countries at high risk of infection need institutional quarantine. The municipality has made arrangements for these passengers.

BMC staff are present at the airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help passengers reach their accommodation in Byculla. The list of 2, 3 and 5 star hotels has been announced for the passengers who wish to stay in the 2,3 & 5 star hotel, the municipality said.

The Municipal Corporation has also given information about the total seats including the rates of single and double beds in the tariffs of star hotels. The average price for a single bed in a five-star hotel is Rs 4,000, for an average of Rs 4,500 for a double bed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is on high alert in view of the growing threat posed by Omicron. Mumbai Police has banned rallies and demonstrations against the backdrop of Omicron. Political parties have been denied permission to hold rallies in Mumbai due to the growing cases of Omicron. The police have taken this decision as a precautionary measure against the backdrop of incidents in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded. There has been an increase in the number of omicron patients in the state. New 7 omicron patients have been registered in the state. Three of these patients are in Mumbai.