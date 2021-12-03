Omicron suspects found in Maha, here's what Maha Task Force member said about 'OMICRON'

A new variant Omicron has put the whole world in a state of panic when the threat of a corona pandemic was fading. International warnings have been issued to protect against omicron. Therefore, each country has its own rules. India has also instructed the states in this regard. States have also started preparing accordingly. The variant Omicron found in South Africa has almost entered Maharashtra. Two patients have been found in Karnataka with variant of Omicron. Therefore, Maharashtra needs to be more vigilant. Against this backdrop, considering the current situation in Maharashtra, how the Covid Task Force is preparing. What is its planning? Dr. Shashank Joshi of the Covid Task Force has spoken about the new variant.

Informing about this, Dr. Shashank Joshi said, Omicron is a very fast spreading virus. Strict regulations have been put in place at international airports to prevent the spread of the virus in India. In Maharashtra too, corona testing has been made mandatory for passengers coming from South Africa before entering the state. In addition, even if the test is negative, seven days of isolation is mandatory. Districts in the state where vaccination is low are instructed to increase vaccination. Joshi said.

Despite the third wave of corona, Maharashtra is fully prepared to face it. Joshi said. Yet citizens must act responsibly from a security standpoint. Follow the rules laid down by the state. He also called for immediate testing of corona symptoms.

How to take care?

Avoid going to crowded places, do not use AC too much, do not keep fan on, preferably use double mask. Shashank Joshi has said.

No need to panic

Although omicron is a rapidly spreading virus, there is no need to panic. Just take the right precautions and take care of how to avoid it. Test for symptoms and alert the people around you, said Dr. Joshi.