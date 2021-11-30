Omicron variant: Big decision of BMC, Class 1 to 4 will not start in Mumbai from Dec 1

The Maharashtra government has decided to start classes from tomorrow, December 1. But now a new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has created a climate of fear. Against this background, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided not to start classes I to IV immediately. In the meeting held in the Municipal Corporation, permission has been given to start the fifth to seventh classes. The state school education department has decided to start classes I to IV. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's education department has decided to close classes I to IV in the wake of the new Omicron variant of the Corona. Education Commissioner Raju Tadvi informed that a proposal has been prepared to start schools in Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

The education department of Mumbai Municipal Corporation has prepared the proposal based on the decision of the state government and it will be sent to Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal for approval. Meanwhile, the first to fourth classes will not start at present and a decision will be taken in the next ten to twelve days, according to the education department of the municipality.

The decision to start the school was taken at a cabinet meeting last week. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had given information in this regard. The school education department of the state government has issued a ruling regarding the commencement of schools on Monday. Therefore, it has been decided that the school will start from December 1.