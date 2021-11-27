Omicron Variant: Entire building will be sealed if single patient of deadly variant is found; alert in Maha

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed to carry out structural, fire and electrical audits of all hospitals, Covid Kendra buildings in the Mumbai metropolitan area in the wake of rumors that the Corona variant found in some countries, including South Africa, is more dangerous than the Delta. The government has also instructed all hospitals as well as ICUs in Covid treatment centers to inspect the ICU, oxygen and ventilator equipment and make them operational.

On the suggestion of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde convened an emergency meeting of District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Municipal Chiefs of all the districts in the Mumbai metropolitan area. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Urban Development Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Suresh Kakani along with District Collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar and other districts, all Municipal Commissioners and Chief Officers.

On this occasion, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said that the number of corona patients has been declining in the state for the last few days, although it is a matter of satisfaction Municipalities, municipal hospitals are ready to fight. Fortunately, oxygen and ventilator systems are off in many places as there are no patients at present. He also instructed to inspect the ICU rooms, oxygen plants and ventilators in the hospitals to ensure that they are in good condition.

It has also been observed in many places that the use of masks by ordinary citizens is being avoided and unnecessary crowds also need to be brought under control. The Minister has also instructed all the Municipal Corporations and Municipalities to create awareness among the people regarding the use of masks and sanitizers, limiting the physical distance and implementing clean up marshals at the municipal and municipal level.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in consultation with the Airport Authority, should make available to all the Municipal Corporations a list of passengers who have arrived in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He also instructed all the Municipal Corporations to get the information of the passengers from the 10 countries where the new dangerous variant of the Corona was found through the Assistant Commissioners. Shinde also suggested that a list of passengers arriving from high-risk countries in the last 14 days be collected from the airport. Instruct all the Municipal and Municipal Heads to be vigilant by holding meetings of the officers under their jurisdiction. The Urban Development Minister also instructed to inspect all the systems.

At this time, Additional Commissioner of BMC Suresh Kakani informed about the measures taken against the background of possible danger. He said that institutional quarantine would be made compulsory for passengers who landed at the airport and they would not be quarantined at home under any circumstances. He said that all the hospitals in the BMC area as well as Covid treatment centers will be tested after structural, fire and electrical audits. Kakani also said that the ventilator will be inspected and equipped so that it can be used as required. Kakani also said that if any patient of the deadly variant was found in a building, the entire building would be sealed.