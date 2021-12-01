Omicron variant! Six passengers from South Africa, other 'risk' nations test Covid positive in Maharashtra

There is shocking news in the Maharashtra. Six passengers from South Africa tested covid positive. A report on whether all six have been infected with Omicron will come in the next seven days. Therefore, the entire state is paying close attention to the reports of these six persons.

State Survey Officer Dr. Pradip Awate informed about this. Immediate steps have been taken after Omicron variant was found in South Africa. Passengers from abroad are divided into two groups. It is categorized district wise. So far, six migrants have come from South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia. There covid report has come positive, said Awate.

Three of the six have been traced to the Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and Meera-Bhayandar areas, with the fourth traced to Pune. Two others - arrivals from Nigeria - have been traced to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued stringent guidelines for air travel in view of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected the South Africa and some other countries and has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk"