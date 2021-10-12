Over 18-20 people affected by chemical leak at Ambernath MIDC

A sudden gas leak occurred at RK Chemicals in Anandnagar MIDC, Ambernath on Tuesday morning. The spill affected 18 to 20 workers at a nearby company called Pressfit. They were rushed to Ulhasnagar Government Central Hospital.

Anandnagar MIDC, Ambernath has a company called RK Chemicals which processes distillation on sulfuric acid. While the distillation process was going on in the company on Tuesday morning, at around 10 o'clock, a pipe suddenly leaked from the plant and gas spread through it. The gas leaked directly into a company called Press Fit. As a result, 18 to 20 workers working there started suffering from vomiting, nausea and suffocation. They were rushed to Ulhasnagar Government Central Hospital.

Upon learning of the incident, MIDC fire brigade, Shivajinagar police and MIDC officials rushed to the spot. Umesh Tayde, president of the Additional Ambernath Manufacturers Association (AMA), admitted that the incident took place due to negligence on the part of the company. Shivajinagar Police Station Senior Inspector Madhukar Bhoge informed that appropriate legal action will be taken against this company.