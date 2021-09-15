Pak-backed terror module busted: Jan Mohammad Shaikh's family under police surveillance for security reason

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module to carry out bombings and other terrorist activities in Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi Police arrested 6 terrorists yesterday. One of the arrested terrorists is a resident of Dharavi in ​​Mumbai's Sion area. The name of the suspected terrorist is Jan Mohammad Ali Mohammad Sheikh. After his name came up in the case, there has been a commotion in the streets of Dharavi. Jan is also rumored to be a drug addict.

Jan was arrested from Kota in Rajasthan and lives in Kalabakhar area on MG Road west of Sion. The family members of Jan Mohammad Sheikh were also brought to Dharavi police station for questioning. At that time, a large police contingent was deployed outside the Dharavi police station. It is learned that the family has been kept under police surveillance for the safety of Jan's family. Police have also arrested the agent Mohammad Azgar Sheikh, who had given Jan a ticket to Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, it has been revealed that Sameer Kalia alias Jan Mohammad Sheikh had done recce at Girgaum Chowpatty, Marine Drive area in South Mumbai, which is an important place for Ganpati visarjan. He had also inspected suburban railway stations in Mumbai several times, ATS sources said. Jan Mohammad has a wife and two daughters. Mumbai Police also interrogated them at Dharavi Police Station.