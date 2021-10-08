Passengers miss flights due to chaos at Mumbai Airport

An unprecedented chaos was witnessed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday morning. The commotion got out of control, creating a chaotic situation. Passengers were hit by the mismanagement and more than 30 passengers missed their flights.

The number of air travelers has increased in the last few days due to the relaxation of restrictions and the increased rate of vaccinations. As a result, major airports in the country, including Mumbai, are getting crowded. The crowd reached its peak on Friday morning at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2. After which long queues at the airport entrances and check-in counters as fewer security guards were deployed. Gradually the queues increased so much that it was time for the plane to take off, but the passengers could not board flight.

So enraged passengers began to ask security guards and airport managers for answers. Some even tried to break the que lock. This created a state of confusion. Meanwhile, 6E5731 was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad. However, more than 15 passengers could not board the flight and the plane took off without them. The same thing happened with 15 to 20 other passengers. So the confused passengers started running. Sources at the airport said that this caused a commotion for some time.

What are the reasons?

Mumbai Airport is divided into two terminals for traffic management. Terminal 1 operates domestic flights, while Terminal 2 operates international and some domestic flights.

Terminal 1 has been closed for the last one and a half years due to the reduction in the number of passengers due to corona.

In the last few days, daily flights and passenger numbers have more than doubled. Therefore, this load is becoming unbearable for a single terminal.

On the backdrop of Navratri and weekends, there was an unprecedented crowd at the airport on Friday morning. This situation has arisen due to poor management.

Terminal 1 will be open from October 20. Until then, the situation will continue, airport sources said.

The impact of this chaos was felt by the passengers as well as the airline. The scheduled flight was delayed by 30 to 45 minutes as the check-in of passengers was not completed on time.