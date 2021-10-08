Police officer Sujata Patil arrested by ACB
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2021 04:15 PM2021-10-08T16:15:26+5:302021-10-08T16:16:52+5:30
The Anti Corruption Bureau has taken action against Assistant Commissioner of Meghwadi Division Sujata Patil. ACB has arrested Sujata Patil by setting a trap in her office. She had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.
मुंबई: मेघवाडी विभागाच्या सहाय्यक आयुक्त सुजाता पाटील यांच्यावर लाचलुचपत प्रतिबंधक विभागाची कारवाई; तक्रारदाराकडे १ लाख रुपयांची लाच मागणाऱ्या पाटील यांना एसीबीनं सापळा रचून केली अटक https://t.co/CbvSFUjpi9— Lokmat (@MiLOKMAT) October 8, 2021